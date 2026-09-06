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Shelter Star Of The Month: Meet Teddy, a gentle rabbit with a playful streak

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Teddy, a three-year-old male rabbit, is looking for a forever home.

Teddy, a three-year-old male rabbit, is looking for a forever home.

PHOTO: HOUSE RABBIT SOCIETY SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE – Teddy is a shy, demure rescue rabbit with a secretly mischievous soul. While the three-year-old bunny can be a little guarded at first, give him time to settle in and you will find him happily playing on his mat and digging away in his tunnel.

He can be a little wary of new things, such as faces, toys and food. Teddy will thrive with a patient family willing to offer gentle encouragement as he learns to trust.

This sweet boy is polite to a fault – taking tiny, careful bites even when offered his favourite treats. He has good litter habits (with only the occasional accident) and is a great hay eater.

Teddy is blind in his left eye, likely from a fight with another rabbit before his rescue. While it requires a quick wipe daily to clean light discharge, his eye condition does not bother him at all and needs no further medical treatment.

If you are keen to adopt Teddy, contact House Rabbit Society Singapore via its Facebook page (str.sg/DLNi). It is an all-volunteer non-profit group that rescues and rehomes abandoned rabbits in Singapore.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.