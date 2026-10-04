Shelter Star of the Month: Carl, the domestic shorthair tuxedo cat

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SINGAPORE – Looking for a feline companion who is happy to keep you company without demanding constant attention?

Meet Carl, a 1½-year-old tuxedo cat who may just be the perfect low-maintenance buddy.

He is content to sit beside his humans, gaze out of the window, knead the air with his paws and occasionally remind everyone that treats are always welcome.

Carl can be shy around new people, but once he feels safe, his sweet and affectionate side quickly emerges. He is also playful and enjoys interacting with his humans.

Life has not always been kind to Carl. He was found abandoned, skinny and unsterilised. Little is known about his past, but his rescuers hope his next chapter will bring him the security he deserves.

He is sterilised, vaccinated and microchipped, and has tested negative for FIV and FeLV. All he needs now is a safe, loving home – preferably with a sofa, a window, plenty of playtime and treats, and perhaps Netflix too.

If you are keen to adopt Carl or his friends, contact Purely Meow, the cat division of animal welfare group Purely Adoptions, at shorturl.at/yF4bi. All adoptions require a fully cat-proof home and a pre-adoption home visit.

Purely Adoptions is a non-profit community that seeks to rescue, rehabilitate and find loving homes for stray and abandoned cats and dogs in Singapore.