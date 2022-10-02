Sesame Street: The Musical appeals to both kids and adults

NEW YORK – Bert has stage fright, Ernie has wandered off to take a bath and a certain blue gourmand has already eaten the first two letters of his alphabet song.

They appear to be made of chocolate chip cookie, what was the prop master thinking? But everything is just as it ought to be at Sesame Street: The Musical, a playful and captivating on-ramp to a love of show business, now running off-Broadway at Theatre Row.

Though the cuddly oddballs of Sesame Street have been amusing and educating children on television for more than 50 years, on a Saturday morning at the theatre, the pint-size fans are a discerning and unruly bunch, liable to throw their hands up and start wailing at any moment. The show is recommended for ages three and above.

They are not afraid to ask the tough questions. (“Hey, where’s Elmo going?” one eager voice appealed.)

And they have an instinctual appreciation for the shiny things in life. (“Look, bubbles!”)

The new stage production, written, directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller, in collaboration with Sesame Workshop, delivers a meta look behind the scenes at the art of putting on a musical.

A headset-clad lamb, defying the typical all-black stage manager’s uniform in favour of its natural coat, is running the show. The dramatic crisis, quickly resolved, arrives early: Somehow, the gang forgot to book a special guest. Stephen Fala, posing as a stray patron, ambles onstage and finds his big break. And with dimples like that, it is no wonder.

Pinnacles of the indelible Sesame Street song catalogue, like Rubber Duckie and C Is For Cookie, are mixed in with numbers meant to teach the human newbie in their midst, a clear audience surrogate, how to save the show.

Never carried a tune? Be Rosita’s echo in Sing After Me. Can’t dance? The Count can teach you The Batty Bat, though you may prefer to take after Elmo, who at least has legs to demonstrate that he has got the moves.

A few new songs by Tom Kitt, Helen Park and Nate Edmondson touch on the power of imagination and dressing up as a vehicle for self-affirming play.

Naturally, all that sounds like a reeking load of garbage to Oscar the Grouch, who assumes the part of a critic at large for this paper – subtly rebranded The New Yuck Times – with a review that decries the show as, “Stinky! Rotten! Trash!” “You better not enjoy yourselves,” he warns. “Or I’ll have nothing to write about!” What’s an introduction to theatre without a proper critic’s roast?

Unfortunately for Oscar, who growls his signature ode I Love Trash with sour panache, the musical he knocks is far from rubbish, though it is largely and lovingly fashioned from recycled material.