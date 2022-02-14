Getaways made easy: Discover new rainforest trails, play an immersive escape game or take a sunset sail through the Southern Islands

Having a new activity to look forward to, especially if you can include your friends and family, is the quickest way to shake up your routine and stimulate the senses for better physical and mental wellbeing.
Sentosa may be best known for its sandy-white beaches and themed attractions, but there's more to the island than meets the eye. With unspoiled greenscapes and a fascinating past, Sentosa promises visitors a world of wonder, intrigue and thrills.
That's why Sentosa has introduced SentoSights: a series of sustainability- and heritage-themed tours that will guide you on your exploration of the island’s hidden gems as you discover its rich nature, heritage and marine life.
These tours are helmed by experts well-versed in the particular theme, so you’ll be set for a deeply enriching and entertaining time. The best part: there are more than ten unique guided tours with elements such as game-based exploration, magic demonstrations, and night-time forest walks which will allow guests to delve into heritage and sustainability in a fun and engaging way.
There’s something for everyone!
Fun and educational activities for young families
A family-friendly guided tour is the best way to keep the kids active and engaged, and for the adults, to squeeze in some much-needed steps. With SentoSights, myriad options await.
If exploring the beach is your family’s idea of a fun day out, the Sentosa Intertidal Exploration will be a treat for all ages. Over 90 minutes, uncover a hidden world beneath the ocean at low tide, presenting a rare opportunity to observe creatures like sand gobies and swimmer crabs whilst you pick up fascinating marine biology facts.
Up for something different? Opt for the Sentosa Naturalist Night Adventure and explore a rainforest in just under an hour and a half – all in the dark with a small torch to help navigate your way. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for common amphibians and nocturnal invertebrates!
If your family likes to bond over games, the epic four-hour-long Escape from St John’s Island tour invites you to pit your wits against time in this challenge where you play the role of a researcher’s daughter who holds the secret cure to a virus. Get ready for all the elements of a good mystery with trivia knowledge of St. John's Island's heritage and history.
Alternatively, both the young and young-at-heart will love the Magical Discovery @ Sentosa tour, which brings you through lesser known sites around Sentosa while you enjoy street magic performances designed by local magician, Mr Bottle.
Bond with your action-loving friends
You and your pals have done just about every hiking path available in Singapore – even the Coast-to-Coast Trail. Why not explore somewhere just a little further away from the main island?
A Taste of Time Travel: Back to 1870s is an expedition tour through Fort Serapong, a network of underground tunnels, abandoned World War II structures and secret reservoirs. Combining adventure, rich history and a proper trek, this experience is perfect for thrill-seekers and intrepid explorers alike as as it brings you to restricted areas that are normally closed to the public.
Of course, history buffs will have tons of fun on the Letters From Blakang Mati tour.
This is an immersive experience like no other. Participants will put their wits to the test as they explore Fort Siloso to uncover letters written for wartime generals during Singapore’s various stages of war. Part history lesson and part puzzle hunt, the tour will give participants a greater understanding of the nation’s history and some of the island's most iconic landmarks.
Add some adventure to your next date
Skip the usual cafe-hopping or movie watching: Nothing spells romance quite like trying out new things together as a couple and making memories together.
Have a special occasion to commemorate? Check out Sentosa from a different vantage point on the four-hour-long Sentosa Sunset Cruise. You’ll get to set sail on a yacht (shared or private – the choice is yours) along Sentosa and the Southern Islands before stopping for a spot of fishing around Southern Islands' waters. If you are feeling fancy, you can also opt to wine and dine on-board, before a night cruise back to the marina.
If you are both the sporty type, check out the Serapong Trail for a challenging yet unique date activity. This hike will put your endurance to the test as you brave a hidden forest trail, explore one of Singapore’s most complete fort complexes and go on a hike to one of the highest points on Sentosa. The best part? Participants will joined by expert guides as they recount the rich history of Serapong Fort from the late 1800s up until the early 1970s.
Ways to slow things down
You used to seek new ways to unwind while you travelled – and you can still do so right at our very own Sentosa.
Pick up tricks to birdwatching on the East Asian Flyway (Introduction to Birdwatching) tour on Sentosa. Your guide will teach you how to spot and identify some of the birds found on Sentosa based on their appearances and unique calls. Sentosa’s location on the east-asian flyway means it’s a migratory hotspot, so get ready for all the unique avian fauna you’ll discover.
Up for some quiet time with nature? The 90-minute Immersive Rainforest Trails will bring you up close and personal with oft-overlooked flora and fauna, deep within the lush rainforest ecosystem at the heart of Sentosa. Led by an expert guide, the trails will give participants a chance to learn more about and discuss topics relevant to Singapore’s landscape and development as an island-city.
Embark on your island adventure and find out more about SentoSights at www.sentosa.com.sg/sentosights.