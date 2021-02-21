Selling butter cakes and curry to bring up her grandchildren

When her daughter-in-law walked out on the family about two years ago, Ms Linda New Suat Kien, 54, became the de facto caregiver for her younger son's two children.

Her 32-year-old son is in jail for drug offences and his Thai wife has returned to her home country, says Ms New. Her other son, a 36-year-old bicycle mechanic, is at a halfway house for former drug offenders.

Ms New, who dropped out of school after Secondary 1, used to do odd jobs and work as a cook at an economy rice stall and childcare centre.

But when she took up the responsibility of caring for her grandkids, aged nine and five, she decided to start a home-based business, Linda Cooking, in April last year to better accommodate their needs and schedules.

She had applied for cleaner positions, but prospective employers rejected her request for flexible work hours, in case of emergencies.

"I was upfront and told them I was the main caregiver. If my grandson, who is five and has asthma, is sick, I would have to care for him; no one can help me," she says in Mandarin.

Now, her office is the kitchen. Her grandchildren know not to disturb her when she is working on chicken curry and butter cake orders.

Linda Cooking can be found on the Promonade.sg website, which lists home-based businesses.

In the run-up to Chinese New Year, she often slept for just four hours, crashing into bed at 2am and waking at 6am.

Conscientious about quality control, she uses Golden Churn butter that is slightly more expensive for her cakes and buys her chicken fresh from the market. She cooks her curry one order at a time, to avoid crushing the pieces of potato.

Ms New, the eldest of four children born to a taxi driver and factory worker, is no stranger to selfreliance amid adversity, having raised her sons on her own as well.

When she was 22, her husband died from kidney failure at age 27.

She was devastated but pulled herself together to start a new life as a young widow.

"The first three months were so difficult, but I told myself, I cannot bring him back. I need to be strong to face the future," she recalls.

She has never imposed on relatives or others, as she reasons they have their own families to care for.

"I've walked this road for more than 30 years. As long as people are hardworking, there will surely be a path for them," she says.