What made actor Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week?
Initially, Smith said he was defending his wife after Rock made a tasteless joke, but the actor has since admitted that violence was inexcusable.
What made actor Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week?
Initially, Smith said he was defending his wife after Rock made a tasteless joke, but the actor has since admitted that violence was inexcusable.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2022, with the headline Seeing red? Don't lash out. Subscribe