Screengrab this 2D1N Sentosa itinerary: Thrills, downtime and good food for your next milestone celebration

Whether it’s a post-PSLE treat for the kids, a birthday or an anniversary, here’s a getaway that needs no flight, no planning and can be tailored to however much time you have

From cable car rides and immersive scented “gardens” to adrenaline-pumping adventures, Sentosa offers plenty of ways for people of all ages to spend quality time together.

Whether you are planning a post-PSLE reward for your kids or marking another milestone with your favourite people, a change of pace might be closer than you think.



Sentosa is just a bus, car or cable car ride away. Plus, with the completion of the Circle Line in July, HarbourFront is now directly linked to Marina Bay via three new stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road – making the journey to the island simpler from more parts of Singapore.



From adventure rides and underwater experiences to nature walks and sunset strolls, Sentosa has plenty to fill a few leisurely days without having to leave the country. The island is always evolving, with recent additions such as the revamped Sentosa Nature Discovery and the Singapore Oceanarium, sitting alongside much-loved classics like the Skyline Luge and Fort Siloso.



Here is a 2D1N itinerary that takes the planning out of your getaway, with enough thrills, downtime and good food to go around, plus insider tips peppered throughout to make the most of your stay. A good mix of paid attractions and complimentary experiences also keeps things easy on the wallet.

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Day 1: Ease into island life with nature, marine encounters and some downtime

Get acquainted with the island vibe from the get-go at the revamped Sentosa Nature Discovery gallery. It pays tribute to the island’s eight unique habitats and its roughly 850 species of flora and fauna.

Step inside the Swiftlet Bunker Exhibition at Sentosa Nature Discovery to learn about the birds that once made the historic Imbiah Bunker their home. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Learn about land formation at the Geology Gallery, which houses rock samples and fossils, and step inside the immersive Swiftlet Bunker Exhibition modelled after the Imbiah Bunker, the historical site that was home to two species of swiftlets.

Then add a dose of history to your morning. Stretch your legs along the nearby Imbiah Trail, or head to Fort Siloso, Singapore’s only preserved coastal fort, to explore its tunnels and gun emplacements and step into the Surrender Chambers. Don’t forget to make use of the Sentosa Culture and Heritage Pass for this excursion.



Bring science lessons to life at the Singapore Oceanarium, home to more than 100,000 marine animals. The 22 zones blend immersive technology with live habitats, beginning with the Drop of Water digital projections that show how tiny plankton created the marine world of today. A 6.8m-wide tank here houses thousands of glow-in-the-dark sea jellies in a surreal, ethereal display.

Explore the marine world across 22 zones at the Singapore Oceanarium, where immersive displays bring ocean life up close. PHOTO: SINGAPORE OCEANARIUM, RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Refuel at WEAVE, a new lifestyle hub, where dining and retail concepts are spread across three levels, before heading out to the sands.

From there, make your way to Sensoryscape, a free 350m-long garden walk that connects Resorts World Sentosa to the southern beaches. This open-air walkway makes clocking 10,000 steps fun, as it combines nature, architecture and digital technology across six gardens to engage different senses.

Breathe in therapeutic scents of the island’s flowering plants under the majestic steel vessel at Scented Sphere, get some downtime with soothing water sounds and musical tones at Symphony Streams, and feast your eyes on views at Lookout Loop while a cool dry mist keeps you comfy.

Enjoy a leisurely walk beneath the swaying palms at Siloso Beach, with the sea just steps away. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Then spend the rest of the afternoon on the beach. Pick one – or hop between all three – of Sentosa’s beaches: lively Siloso, family-friendly Palawan and laid-back Tanjong. Lounge by the water, grab a bite or sip on a cold drink at a beachside spot.

Remember to circle back to Sensoryscape after dusk to see how it morphs from a lush garden to a night-time spectacle with interactive digital light art projections and augmented reality.

After dark, colourful light projections bring butterflies and flowers to life at Sensoryscape’s Scented Sphere. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

For families who want to keep exploring after dark, top off the day with the Sentosa Intertidal Exploration, a guided tour at Siloso Point. Spot swimmer crabs leaving with the waves, marvel at walking sea slugs, learn about corals and find out about ocean conservation. Tours take place in the morning or evening depending on the tides, so book early or check the website for available dates and timings.

A guided intertidal exploration offers visitors a chance to discover marine life along Sentosa’s shores. PHOTO:THE UNTAMED PATHS

Insider tip: The only beachfront hotel on Sentosa, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa has a private beach as well as the Mini Toots Club for children aged five and below, while the Toots Club is a drop-off play area for those aged five to 12 (so parents can indulge in some me-time). Besides the popular giant treehouse slide at Toots Club, arts and crafts sessions keep your little ones engaged indoors.

A perennial favourite at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, children can enjoy the slides and water play areas while parents kick back and watch from the loungers. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA RASA SENTOSA, SINGAPORE

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Day 2: Bring on the family fun – from beachside movies to luge rides and water play

Start your day early at SkyHelix Sentosa. Ideal for different age groups, a gently rotating open-air gondola brings you 79m above sea level so you can bask in 360-degree views of Sentosa, Keppel Bay and the Southern Islands. Feel the wind in your hair (and feet) while you sip on the complimentary non-alcoholic beverage that comes with your ticket.

Then make your way to the iconic Skyline Luge. Take your pick from four different trails as you race the family downhill before hopping aboard the Skyride for views over the island.

Take in panoramic views of Sentosa and the surrounding islands from SkyHelix Sentosa, 79m above sea level. PHOTO: MOUNT FABER LEISURE GROUP

If your children would rather spend some time by the water, swap one of the activities above for Splash Tribe, a beach club for the whole family. Younger kids can explore the sandcastle-themed play zone while parents take a dip in the infinity-edge pool. Older children can take on HydroDash, which has more than 30 obstacle courses, including the Plank and Action Tower XXL.

At HydroDash, families can put their balance and agility to the test on an inflatable obstacle course. PHOTO: THE PALAWAN @ SENTOSA - HYDRODASH

Many of the island’s always-on activities are complimentary too. Catch a movie under the stars at Movies by the Beach, which screens on weekend evenings at the Palawan Kidz City Roof Garden, join a story session by the beach, or show off your moves at a K-pop random play dance. Programmes change, so check the Sentosa website for the latest schedules.

Insider tip: Besides regular rooms, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa offers suites and also a villa for six with a private pool. At Oasia Resort Sentosa, the Family Suite can accommodate up to five persons and the Premier Family Room is ideal for six. Both hotels are pet-friendly and offer special pet stay packages, so your furkid doesn’t have to feel left out at home.

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa offers a tranquil setting for families looking to recharge between island adventures. PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE SENTOSA

Have just a day or a few hours to spare? This adults-only itinerary has you covered Morning: Start with a view Kickstart your daycation with a bird’s-eye view of the island on the Sentosa Line of the Singapore Cable Car. Put your phones on video mode from the get-go because you will be gliding over the lush greenery, the southern beaches and the open sea that stretches out to Singapore’s Southern Islands. Catch sweeping views of the island and its beaches aboard the Sentosa Line of the Singapore Cable Car. PHOTO: MOUNT FABER LEISURE GROUP Your island adventure begins properly with the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia Postcard Experience. Choose from three designs online or from the vending machine on site and pen a message to someone, or even to yourself. Cross the suspension bridge to get to one of the southernmost tips in South-east Asia, where you can get your postcard stamped to commemorate your visit. Then attach a postage stamp and drop your keepsake off at the posting box at Palawan Beach. Visitors can choose from three postcard designs that capture the tropical charm of Sentosa at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia. PHOTO: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Afternoon: Living the high life in two different ways Want lunch with a difference? Head to SALT, Sentosa’s newest tropical beachfront destination. Designed as an all-day escape, it brings together poolside dining, tropical-inspired food and drinks and curated cocktails, shifting from relaxed daytime poolside vibes to golden-hour dining and, later on, DJ-led entertainment. It is also a natural setting for celebrations, so book ahead if you are marking a special occasion. Unwind at SALT, Sentosa’s newest tropical beachfront destination. PHOTO: SALT BEACH CLUB After all that chilling out, amp things up and take on Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett, where the newly launched skyslides are the star attraction. Two new 44m-high dry slides, Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide, send you hurtling down in seconds. If you want to go even bigger, dare one another to take on the only bungy jump in Singapore. If you are feeling apprehensive, opt for the Tandem Bungy Jump, which lets you freefall with a buddy. Thrill-seekers can take on two new towering dry slides: Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide. PHOTO: SKYPARK SENTOSA BY AJ HACKETT Evening: Slow things down Time to decompress and enjoy a calming walk through Sensoryscape before making your way to SkyHelix Sentosa to catch the sunset from 79m above sea level. Prefer to keep the party going? Stay on at SALT for dinner and the evening entertainment instead. Short on time? For a half-day version, pick the experiences that suit your group best: MegaZip or the skyslides at Skypark Sentosa for your adrenaline fix, followed by golden hour at SALT or a sunset ride on SkyHelix Sentosa. Insider tips: Locals pay just $2 for a round trip on the Sentosa Line, which makes it one of the best-value rides on the island.

For a ride with a difference, upgrade to the SkyOrb, the world’s first chrome-sphere cabin with a see-through glass floor.

Until Jan 21, 2027, around 18 of the cable car cabins are Pokemon-themed for fans of Pikachu, Snorlax and the gang.

Did you know? The Islander programme lets you redeem vouchers, earn rewards and enjoy free entry. Sentosa regulars love being an Islander Explorer, which gives you the following perks:

Welcome vouchers

Earn 1 point for every $1 spent

Spend at least $20 in a single receipt to earn points

Redeem vouchers with points earned

Perks and benefits at participating outlets on Sentosa

Get two complimentary Island Admissions every month by linking your NTUC membership

Spend more time with loved ones on Sentosa and be upgraded to Islander Insider and Islander Priority membership tiers, which reward you with birthday benefits and even year-round free admission to the island. Sign up here.