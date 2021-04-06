Scenic view at a price

Campers at Tung Lung Chau Island (above) in Hong Kong. Bored and trapped in an area one-third the size of Rhode Island, Hong Kongers have sought out the most far-flung corners of their city, mobbing park lands with crowds typically seen downtown. Hik
Campers at Tung Lung Chau Island (above) in Hong Kong. Bored and trapped in an area one-third the size of Rhode Island, Hong Kongers have sought out the most far-flung corners of their city, mobbing park lands with crowds typically seen downtown.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Campers at Tung Lung Chau Island (above) in Hong Kong. Bored and trapped in an area one-third the size of Rhode Island, Hong Kongers have sought out the most far-flung corners of their city, mobbing park lands with crowds typically seen downtown. Hik
Hikers and climbers at Lion Rock (above) in Hong Kong. About 75 per cent of Hong Kong is undeveloped, much of it protected parkland roamed by wild boars and monkeys. While Hong Kongers seem to be experiencing the collective thrill of discovering nature, the new-found passion has led to massive littering in the green spots as well as illegal camp fires.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Campers at Tung Lung Chau Island (above) in Hong Kong. Bored and trapped in an area one-third the size of Rhode Island, Hong Kongers have sought out the most far-flung corners of their city, mobbing park lands with crowds typically seen downtown. Hik
Hikers and climbers at Lion Rock (above) in Hong Kong. About 75 per cent of Hong Kong is undeveloped, much of it protected parkland roamed by wild boars and monkeys. While Hong Kongers seem to be experiencing the collective thrill of discovering nature, the new-found passion has led to massive littering in the green spots as well as illegal camp fires.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2021, with the headline 'Scenic view at a price'. Subscribe
Topics: 