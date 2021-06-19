Scarred no more

A tattoo artist, who goes by the name Ngoc Like, putting a design outline on a female customer's scar before a procedure at her studio in Hanoi, Vietnam. A growing number of middle-aged women, whose lives have been upended by divorce or illness, are
A tattoo artist, who goes by the name Ngoc Like, putting a design outline on a female customer's scar before a procedure at her studio in Hanoi, Vietnam. A growing number of middle-aged women, whose lives have been upended by divorce or illness, are searching for healing through an art form that is still largely taboo in the country.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A tattoo artist, who goes by the name Ngoc Like, putting a design outline on a female customer's scar before a procedure at her studio in Hanoi, Vietnam. A growing number of middle-aged women, whose lives have been upended by divorce or illness, are
Ngoc (above) was ridiculed when she started out as a tattoo artist less than a decade ago, with many assuming she did not go into the industry out of choice. But the 28-year-old has since built up a solid, mostly female clientele. And demand is growing - her schedule is completely full, she says. Her clients in Hanoi, where the average monthly income per capita is less than US$500 (S$670), are often willing to spend double that amount on their body art.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
While attitudes are changing, tattoos remain associated with gangsters, prostitution and the criminal underground in the broadly conservative country. However, some customers are choosing to push back against these old ideas, seeing body art as emanc
While attitudes are changing, tattoos remain associated with gangsters, prostitution and the criminal underground in the broadly conservative country. However, some customers are choosing to push back against these old ideas, seeing body art as emancipation from rigid societal norms and using tattoos to cover up scars (above).PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2021, with the headline 'Scarred no more'. Subscribe
Topics: 