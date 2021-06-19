Scarred no more

Ngoc (above) was ridiculed when she started out as a tattoo artist less than a decade ago, with many assuming she did not go into the industry out of choice. But the 28-year-old has since built up a solid, mostly female clientele. And demand is growing - her schedule is completely full, she says. Her clients in Hanoi, where the average monthly income per capita is less than US$500 (S$670), are often willing to spend double that amount on their body art.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE