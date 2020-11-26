Saying ‘I do’ in a pandemic

TOGETHER BUT APART: Guests observe social distancing in their seats as a newlywed couple walk down the aisle at a local church during their wedding ceremony in Kiambu, Kenya.
JUMPING FOR JOY: Even the bridesmaids and groomsmen (above) decide to let loose for a photo.
FLYING HIGH: While fears about the coronavirus pandemic linger, the groom and bride (above) still find a lighter side to the moment during their wedding ceremony.
