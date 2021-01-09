Saving a historic church

HERCULEAN EFFORT: Villagers in the German town of Stiege have embarked on the task of saving a picturesque church by moving it from the middle of a forest to the town centre.
HERCULEAN EFFORT: Villagers in the German town of Stiege have embarked on the task of saving a picturesque church by moving it from the middle of a forest to the town centre. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
RARE BUILDING: The interior of the wooden stave church, built in the Nordic style in 1905. It is one of three such churches from that era still standing in Germany and is classed as a monument of national significance.
RARE BUILDING: The interior of the wooden stave church, built in the Nordic style in 1905. It is one of three such churches from that era still standing in Germany and is classed as a monument of national significance.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
WORK OF ART: The small church was built for a sanatorium, which was shut, and by 2009, the church fell out of use. After a fire broke out at the former clinic in 2013, the Stiege Stave Church Association secured backing and funding to move the church
WORK OF ART: The small church was built for a sanatorium, which was shut, and by 2009, the church fell out of use. After a fire broke out at the former clinic in 2013, the Stiege Stave Church Association secured backing and funding to move the church plank by plank to a plot of land in town.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2021, with the headline 'Saving a historic church'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 