Salty waters

Boats (above) used for harvesting salt in Senegal's Lake Retba (Pink Lake). Divided from the Atlantic Ocean by a narrow corridor of dunes, the lake owes its name to the pink waters caused by the Dunaliella salina algae and is known for its high salt content, which can be up to 40 per cent in some areas.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
