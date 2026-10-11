Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Quentin Tarantino’s debut stage play
- Sacha Baron Cohen will star in Quentin Tarantino’s first stage play, The Popinjay Cavalier, which opens in London’s West End on Feb 23 and runs until June 13.
- Tarantino, best known for films like Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, has said theatre is his next project after Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, and he has been writing the play for years.
- The comedy is set in 1830s Europe, draws on swashbuckling films, and will feature fencers, acrobats and musicians, with producers aiming for a big audience experience.
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LONDON – Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian and actor best known for Borat, will star in Quentin Tarantino’s debut play, The Popinjay Cavalier, when it opens in London next spring, the show’s producers announced Oct 11.
The play, a swashbuckling comedy written and directed by Tarantino, will open for previews at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End on Feb 23. It is scheduled to run through June 13.