Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Quentin Tarantino’s debut stage play

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The play, a swashbuckling comedy starring Sacha Baron Cohen (pictured), will open for previews in London’s West End on Feb 23.

LONDON – Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian and actor best known for Borat, will star in Quentin Tarantino’s debut play, The Popinjay Cavalier, when it opens in London next spring, the show’s producers announced Oct 11.

The play, a swashbuckling comedy written and directed by Tarantino, will open for previews at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End on Feb 23. It is scheduled to run through June 13.