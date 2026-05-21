S. Korean police probe conclude Kim Soo-hyun falsely accused of dating Kim Sae-ron as minor: Report

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The accusations that South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun dated late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor were based on manipulated evidence, according to police documents.

SEOUL - Accusations in South Korea raised by a YouTube channel against actor Kim Soo-hyun that he dated late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor were based on manipulated evidence, including altered KakaoTalk messages and an AI-generated voice recording, according to police documents reviewed by local media o n May 21 .

JoongAng Ilbo cited police documents from Seoul Gangnam Police Station’s investigation into Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab, also known as Garo Sero Institute.

In the documents, investigators concluded that the suspect knowingly spread false information about Kim Soo-hyun for financial motives, including YouTube revenue.

Police, seeking the suspect’s arrest, wrote that the suspect “was well aware that actor Kim Soo-hyun had not dated the deceased while she was a minor”, but distributed false claims with the intent to defame him.

Investigators also concluded that purported KakaoTalk conversations released by the channel in March 2025 as evidence of a relationship between the two actors had been manipulated.

Police said Mr Kim Se-ui received 11 screenshots of conversations from the bereaved family of Kim Sae-ron and altered seven parts of the images, including changing the conversation partner’s name to “Kim Soo-hyun”.

The edited materials were then publicly released to make them appear to be genuine exchanges between the actors despite uncertainty over the original identity of the conversation partner.

An audio recording allegedly featuring Kim Sae-ron, released by the channel in May 2025 , was also determined by police to have been generated using artificial intelligence, the report said, citing the police document.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, after receiving the case from police, requested the arrest warrant for Mr Kim Se-ui on May 19 , and a court hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Mr Kim Se-ui denies any wrongdoing.

Kim Sae-ron’s family claimed through HoverLab that the actors’ relationship began in 2016, when she was 15. Kim Soo-hyun’s side denied the allegation, saying the two dated only between the summer of 2019 and the fall of 2020, after she had become an adult. Kim Sae-ron died by suicide in February 2025.

Kim Soo-hyun filed defamation complaints against HoverLab and the bereaved family in March 2 025 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK