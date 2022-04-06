Ms Sunena Gupta was diagnosed with a hair loss condition called alopecia areata when she was just two years old, after her parents noticed small patches of hair loss on her scalp. Initially, they were unnoticeable and easy to cover up.
However, after she turned 16, she started seeing larger patches and more widespread hair loss.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2022, with the headline Root causes of hair loss. Subscribe