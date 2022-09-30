Root Awakening: Pumpkin plant bears male and female flowers on same vine

Vine is the pumpkin plant



A vine has sprouted from a oot with other plants. It has small bright yellow flowers. What plant is it and will it bear edible fruit?

Serene Lim

The plant is the pumpkin vine. It bears male and female flowers on the same vine. The female flowers have small fruit-like structures located behind the petals. If pollinators are absent, you need to do hand pollination to promote fruit production.

You may also need to lift the developing fruit from the ground to prevent it from being damaged by snails and slugs.

Potted plant is the Everfresh Tree



I have been given this plant recently. It is in a small pot and has grown to more than 2m tall, but it feels flimsy. A smaller plant has also started to grow. What is the name of the plant and how do I take care of it? Can i repot it too?

Peter Gwee

The plant is likely the Everfresh Tree (Pithecellobium confertum), which is currently on trend. It can grow relatively fast and tall, but can be constrained within a pot.

However, a pot-bound tree will require you to water it more often so that it does not dry out excessively. A plant that is allowed to dry out will lose its leaflets, which can then be unsightly.

Although the plant can tolerate some degree of shade, it does better if given ample sunlight to thrive.

Papaya plant may be affected by disease