Root Awakening: Jambu plant may have spider mites

My hydrangeas were growing well for the last nine years, but the leaves are turning black lately. The plants are grown in the ground and under a transparent shelter, so they get light but not direct rain.

Audrey Lim

For the blackened leaves, do they feel sticky and can the residue be scraped off? If so, it could be a case of sooty mould.

The damage caused by sooty mould is mostly aesthetic, but is a sign of a sucking pest infestation. Check for the presence of scale insects, aphids, mealy bugs or whiteflies – these are common sap-sucking pests. They excrete honeydew, which is a sugar-rich liquid, and this falls and coats leaf surfaces which sooty mould will then grow on.

Sooty mould can be removed by spraying leaves with a very dilute soap solution and then wiping the leaf surfaces with a soft cloth. At the same time, the soap solution can also suffocate the sap-sucking pests.

Apply the soap solution on a small part of the plant first to see if there is any adverse effect. Dilute the soap solution further if it burns leaf tissues and apply it late during the day when it is cooler.

Grow plants that are less susceptible to awl snail damage as a more sustainable approach



I am making compost using leftover raw vegetables, dried leaves, eggshells and banana peels. I have found beetle larva and, now, awl snails in it. I am told both are harmful to plants. Does my method of processing compost need improvements? Can such compost be used as fertiliser? My new xiao bai cai has been eaten up by the awl snails.

Lee Chee Chee Thomas

The feed materials used to make your compost are generally low in nutrients, so the resulting compost is a source of organic material that is best treated and used as a soil amendment to improve soil structure. The nutrient levels are too low for the material to be regarded as fertiliser.

As for the awl snails, you may want to scatter tea seed powder, a low-toxic plant-derived material that can help to kill the pests. Several applications over time can help with the infestation.

But tea seed powder can affect beneficial fauna like earthworms. Consider adding watermelon skins to attract the snails to the bait, so they can be removed subsequently.

Beetle larvae are part of the fauna that helps with the breakdown of organic materials. They should leave the system once the organic matter has all broken down.

Note that the infestation of awl snails can also come with the material you use to make compost. The constant addition of compost to planting beds made from such materials will mean that the infestation may continue even with measures taken. A more sustainable growing approach is to grow plants that are less susceptible to awl snail damage.