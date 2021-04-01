River aglow

More than 10 audio and visual installations are featured in the 2km River Of Light Trail in Liverpool, north-west England, including Lantern Company's All In The Balance (above), Gali May Lucas' Absorbed By Light, Sergey Kim's Neighborhood and Rainbow Bridge by artists Josh Zubkoff, Srikanth Guttikonda & Looking Up Arts United States of America. The show ends next week. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 01, 2021, with the headline 'River aglow'.
