River aglow

More than 10 audio and visual installations are featured in the 2km River Of Light Trail in Liverpool, north-west England, including Lantern Company's All In The Balance (above), Gali May Lucas' Absorbed By Light, Sergey Kim's Neighborhood and Rainbow Bridge by artists Josh Zubkoff, Srikanth Guttikonda & Looking Up Arts United States of America. The show ends next week.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE