Rides on the decline

Camels in front of the Treasury (above) in Jordan’s ancient city of Petra. As many as 800 animals – including camels, horses, mules and donkeys – are used for tourist rides across the desert site. But herds of hardworking donkeys that once carried hordes of tourists on the rocky paths of Petra now face an uncertain future as tourism numbers crashed amid the pandemic.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
As many as 800 animals - including camels, horses, mules and donkeys (above) - are used for tourist rides across the desert site. But herds of hardworking donkeys that once carried hordes of tourists on the rocky paths of Petra now face an uncertain future as tourism numbers crashed amid the pandemic.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
In 2019, the number of visitors to the Unesco World Heritage site topped a million for the first time. But in March last year, the tourist destination was closed and the crucial income from visitors dried up. Before the pandemic, tourism made up more than a tenth of Jordan's gross domestic product, but revenues slumped from US$5.8 billion (S$7.7 billion) in 2019 to $1 billion last year, according to government figures. While Petra reopened in May, tourist numbers have been slow to rebound.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Jordanian donkey owner Abdulrahman Ali (above), 15, says: "Before the coronavirus, we all had work. The Bedouins of Petra made a living and fed their animals." Now, he sometimes waits for a handout of fodder from a charity, explaining that owners are struggling to meet the cost of feeding the animals. Many owners have also turned to a clinic supported by animal rights group Peta, where vets treat maltreated and malnourished donkeys for free. There are plans to replace some of the traditional donkeys with 20 electric cars introduced by the tourism board this month, in the hope that the move will put an end to the criticisms of animal mistreatment.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 06, 2021, with the headline 'Rides on the decline'.
