Rides on the decline

Jordanian donkey owner Abdulrahman Ali (above), 15, says: "Before the coronavirus, we all had work. The Bedouins of Petra made a living and fed their animals." Now, he sometimes waits for a handout of fodder from a charity, explaining that owners are struggling to meet the cost of feeding the animals. Many owners have also turned to a clinic supported by animal rights group Peta, where vets treat maltreated and malnourished donkeys for free. There are plans to replace some of the traditional donkeys with 20 electric cars introduced by the tourism board this month, in the hope that the move will put an end to the criticisms of animal mistreatment.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE