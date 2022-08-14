Tenya Singapore used to advertise for staff on a five-day work week and it would often get zero applicants, says Mr Bhakt Yap, its administration manager.
But when it changed to a four-day work week for service and kitchen staff on July 4, the Japanese restaurant quickly filled eight positions. These included two supervisory staff who are not eligible for the four-day work week, but were attracted by its advertisements.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 14, 2022, with the headline Off to work and loving it. Subscribe