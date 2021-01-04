Rejuvenating artistry

CELEBRATING TRADITION: Bolivian "Chola" models in handmade creations during a fashion show that searches to reactivate the artisan economic sector amid the crisis that emerged due to the coronavirus pandemic, in La Paz, last month. The traditional outfit for Cholas, indigenous women of Bolivia, usually comprises a multi-layered skirt, a shawl and a bowler hat.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
