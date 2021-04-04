Reel deals

Old film equipment, as well as costumes and other exhibits related to the history of Polish film, are part of the collection at the National Center for Film Culture and displayed in Lodz, Poland. Lodz has been designated a Unesco City of Film.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
    34 min ago

