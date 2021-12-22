Reduce salt intake, cut down risk of stroke, heart disease

Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 5:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Reduce salt intake, cut down risk of stroke, heart disease

People tend to overeat food loaded with sodium unknowingly, as they consider only salty food to be laden with sodium.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 22, 2021, with the headline Reduce salt intake, cut down risk of stroke, heart disease. Subscribe