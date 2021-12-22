Reduce salt intake, cut down risk of stroke, heart disease
People tend to overeat food loaded with sodium unknowingly, as they consider only salty food to be laden with sodium.
Reduce salt intake, cut down risk of stroke, heart disease
People tend to overeat food loaded with sodium unknowingly, as they consider only salty food to be laden with sodium.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 22, 2021, with the headline Reduce salt intake, cut down risk of stroke, heart disease. Subscribe