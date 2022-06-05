Redefining innovation to stand out from the crowd

As Singapore recovers from the Covid-19 crisis, retailers are aiming to lure shoppers back to physical stores. In April, bespoke jeweller MADLY Gems opened a brand experience centre to do just that.

At the MADLY Brand Experience Centre in Ann Siang Road, visitors can touch rough gemstones, observe the gem-cutting process and watch as designers sketch unique creations.

“We’re taking the bespoke experience to the next level. You can chart the journey of your jewel from the belly of Mother Nature, all the way to your one-of-a-kind jewel,” says founder Maddy Barber, 48, who left her job as a DJ at SPH Media’s radio station Kiss92 last year to focus on her business.

Last month, Mrs Barber received the Spirit of Enterprise (SOE) Award, which recognises home-grown entrepreneurs who have displayed courage, perseverance and innovation. Since she founded MADLY in 2014, she has set it apart from its competitors in many ways.

The company specialises in rare coloured gems, including spinels, paraiba tourmaline, tsavorites and alexandrites. It also ensures that its gems are sourced ethically.

With the newly opened brand experience centre, it aims to shed light on the story behind each stone. “Only when you’ve caught a glimpse of every gemstone’s unique story will you truly appreciate the magnificence of nature beyond the value of a piece,” Mrs Barber says.

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic pushes many firms to accelerate digitalisation, Mrs Barber believes in the power of the in-store shopping experience, especially in the jewellery industry.

“It’s always best to see coloured gems in person because they can appear different depending on the client’s skin tone. MADLY is and will always be about the client’s experience and any change, digital or not, needs to enhance it. For the MADLY Brand Experience Centre, we made sure that it was a wholly experiential space, something that you have to visit to be immersed in.”

Reinventing corporate courses

For two other winners of the SOE Award – Mr Anson Kuah, 48, and Ms Kuah Wan Keng, 53 – they turned to ancient Chinese history to differentiate their offerings from the competition.

In 2018, the siblings and co-founders of corporate training provider @ASK Training launched a new leadership course that takes its lessons from the great strategists of China’s Three Kingdoms era.

“We wanted to offer a twist on the traditional courses offered by other training centres, which usually use examples from the Western world,” says Mr Kuah, the firm’s managing director. His sister is its founder and chairman.

“We are also keen observers of changing industry trends, and constantly strive to develop new courses. This is to meet the evolving training needs of our learners to prepare them for the workplace of tomorrow,” Mr Kuah adds.

After positive reviews, @ASK Training added a follow-up course in 2020 on applying the strategists’ tactics in modern organisations. Apart from courses in soft skills such as communication, interpersonal relationship building and management, the 12-year-old company also offers classes on WSQ (Workforce Skills Qualifications) Digital Marketing, ICDL (International Computer Driving Licence) Microsoft Office and other IT tools.

In 2014, SkillsFuture Singapore designated it as an approved training organisation to provide WSQ training and assessment.

The Kuah siblings and Mrs Barber are elated about winning the SOE Award. Mrs Barber says: “The award is highly respected in the business community so there is a huge sense of achievement and pride in ‘passing’ their thorough screening process.”