Tiger-rific hongbao

Just when hongbao are going the way of the tiger - teetering on the brink of extinction - the Year of the Tiger brings forth an abundance of rad-looking red packets.

Perhaps it is a sign of hope and optimism, but companies upped the ante this year and not just in terms of extravagant motifs and colours.

The symbol of power in Chinese culture, tigers make a bold and auspicious appearance this year, alongside the brave lion and prosperous koi. The hongbao they grace are also set to become collector's items, with the introduction of limited-edition and set releases as well as artist collaborations.

Local contemporary art gallery Ode To Art worked with well-known Thai artist Phannapast, whose designs can be spotted on brands such as Gucci and Nike, to create red packets themed on winged tigers.

Local lifestyle retail brand Scene Shang's in-house design team came up with Blessings Gift Envelopes, featuring a family of tigers lounging on Prosperity Mountain.

Meanwhile, hotel chain Conrad Centennial dialled it up a notch with not one, but two hongbao that can be combined to form a single work of limited-edition feline art.

In contrast, the tiger is subtly hidden under the flap on luxury fashion house Gucci's limited-edition red packets (below), but no less fierce.

Cute cubs abound this year too.

Tigger - Winnie the Pooh's boisterous buddy - somersaults into soap brand Lifebuoy's hongbao, while project management firm Lendlease has four collectible red packets in the form of Maneki-neko, the Japanese fortune cat in a tiger's disguise.

Local herbal tea brand Uncle Jia Jia's collectible Super Huat Red Packets are dotted with the unmenacing faces of cartoon tigers. OCBC Bank Singapore also has adorable feline stickers you can use to personalise your hongbao.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) has jumped on this paw-some bandwagon too, with red packets starring a jolly tiger, which one can collect from 35 participating museums.

Collectors will be pleased to know that museum-hopping will not be necessary this year, since the NHB will also be launching a limited-edition collector's album for the first time.

Each album will contain two full sets of 35 hongbao designs (one in red and the other in pink), costing $70, and available at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Now, how is that for a tiger-rific New Year?

Red packets go green

Call it an eco-awakening, because even though physical hongbao have made a ferocious comeback this year, many are produced using sustainably sourced paper.

Insurance company MSIG has also omitted plastic lamination and the use of plastic packaging to reduce wastage - the hongbao are wrapped using paper bands.

Apart from using recycled paper in its hongbao, energy company Geneco has launched a red packet recycling bin initiative, by placing 26 recycling bins across Singapore - in Refash's many thrift boutiques or Iuiga's home and lifestyle stores, among others - so the public can recycle the money envelopes after Chinese New Year.

But that is not all. Some hongbao issued this year can also be repurposed, doubling as mask-holders and decor items.

A simple guide shows you how to transform asset management firm Amundi's red packets - which are designed by artists with autism from social enterprise The Art Faculty - into a lantern.

Meanwhile, you can plant British automotive brand Mini's red packets and watch the seed paper grow into wildflowers.

Of course, the e-angbao is here to stay. Several companies are taking it a step further: Amundi, asset management company Schroders and insurance company MSIG now offer digital extensions such as animated WhatsApp stickers and e-card greetings.