Ready to race

(Above from left) A jockey prepares for a race at La Zarzuela Turf in Madrid, Spain; saddles; and a race horse being taken to a starting gate. La Zarzuela (below) is to mark its 80th anniversary as it began to host races on May 4, 1941. Some 100 hors
La Zarzuela (above) is to mark its 80th anniversary as it began to host races on May 4, 1941. Some 100 horse races are planned to be held this year in a difficult situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A jockey prepares for a race at La Zarzuela Turf in Madrid, Spain.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Saddles.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A race horse being taken to a starting gate.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
