Ready to leave the nest and spread my wings

In two weeks, I will get on a flight and be away from my children for six days. It is for a full-time job which I am starting.

More than the excitement and trepidation over the new job, my thoughts circle around the teens – aged 14, 16 and 18 – running the household on their own, with no adults, for the first time in their lives.

Will they manage to wake up on their own at 6am, given that the only person in the house who hears the chorus of alarms from four mobile phones every morning is me? Without my cooking healthy lunches and dinners every day, what kind of junk will they be scarfing down?

Will the O-level child do all right for her oral examination, which is taking place that week, without me by her side? Who will do the laundry or will they be rewearing uniforms and, horrors, underwear?

Is anyone going to iron those pleats on the skirts? Who will throw out the rubbish? Who will go around the house every night diligently switching off all the lights and fans to save on the electricity bill?

On paper, I know they will be fine. The eldest assures me: “How old do you think we are? We can take care of ourselves. Go, go.”

I think they might even enjoy the experience of playing adult.

One of the girls is fearful. As I am her only parent, she does not want me flying alone to a foreign land. She does not even like me to go out at night. If she could, she would cage me at home where she thinks I would be safe and throw away the key.

But she also knows that at this point in my life, change – taking on a full-time job after 18 years of freelance writing – could be what I need.

And it is a change which is coming at the right time.

The children are mostly out of the house from 7am to 3pm. I resigned from my last full-time job back in 2004 to look after them full-time, but I no longer need to do so.

With the pandemic, some full-timers started doing what I had been doing all along – working where, when and how I liked. And with people resigning in droves, more employers are happy to gift this radical flexibility to their full-time staff, as long as the work gets done, which is how I have always operated.

Finally, with the death of my husband in October last year, I am now the sole breadwinner.

While I would have happily gone on freelance writing until I was 80 if he had been alive, because I love the freedom of it, a full-time job is reassuring especially since a recession seems to be looming.

I am incredibly grateful and a little surprised that I was offered a job which I liked. I honestly did not think I could get one at 47.

My domestic cheerleading squad made up of my three children has been very supportive, listening patiently as I regaled them at dinner with tales of how I thought I fared in the virtual interviews.

These all made my heart race, for while I have been interviewing people for my articles all these years, I have not been on the other side of the table since 2000.

Their takeaway is that they hate interviews and they dread having to apply for a job especially if they had to go through six interviews like I did. I tell them, in my mama-knows-all tone, that the key to acing interviews is to first prepare, then enjoy. I think I half-convinced myself.

They are delighted that I got the job. One of them had been saying for years that I should get back to full-time work. He would joke (at least I hope he was joking): “We need your money more than your time, mama.”

I tell him that freelance writing was the best thing I ever did for them. It is a career – if one can call a hodgepodge array of jobs that – which allowed me to devote myself 100 per cent to enjoying motherhood and raising the kids the way I want to. Freelancing allowed me to be a mother with zero regrets.

I have done my level best, created a rich tapestry of memories and experiences, and been with them every step of the way, fully engaged. Loving, listening, accompanying, applauding, guiding, teaching, consoling, counselling.

My priorities as a freelancer were always clear: Family and home first; clients and work come after.

I think my children can see what I have given, and that means they are more than ready for me now to spread my wings, leave the nest and fly free.

• This is the last of Wong Sher Maine’s columns for Minor Issues.