Ready, set, lift off

Balloons in different shapes, from a rocket (above) to a robot to whales, taking to the skies at the 20th Solar Balloon Festival in Envigado, Antioquia Department, Colombia, late last month.
A balloon with the number 10 pays tribute to the late Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona, who died in November last year.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 06, 2021, with the headline 'Ready, set, lift off'. Print Edition | Subscribe
