Ready for a night out? Hire a disco nanny

Three months before Ms Olga Lopatina and Mr Emiliano Beltrami made their annual August pilgrimage to Mykonos, Greece, they start making reservations.

They made sure to snag tables at Scorpios, a bohemian beach club set on the Aegean Sea, and Lio, the island’s star-studded, cabaret-style restaurant. “We make reservations for six people even before we know which of our friends can come,” said Mr Beltrami, 45, who lives in Milan with his family and is a real estate entrepreneur. “It’s what you have to do to get a table.”

The most important booking they made (and one of the hardest to get) is for nannies who specialise in late nights to care for their children aged two and four.

In party hot spots around Europe including Mykonos, where beautiful people guzzle magnums of rose at oceanside clubs, and Ibiza, Spain, where DJ sets last until sunrise, agencies have popped up that provide childcare at all hours of the day and night.

Many of these babysitters – some clients call them disco nannies – have graduate degrees in education, are fluent in multiple languages and offer art classes or swim lessons. They arrive at the tourists’ villas or hotels while the parents are getting ready to go out. They will spend the night and sometimes stay until the parents’ hangovers subside the next day. (Parents are expected to furnish a legitimate place for nannies to sleep, not just a chair in the corner of a hotel room.)

For parents who can afford them, these services provide a rare opportunity to let loose. Assured that their children are in good hands, many even get to experience a glimmer of their former lives, before parental responsibilities took hold. For their children, it is an opportunity to interact with locals and get to do activities their parents may not be able to provide.

Before having children, Ms Lopatina, 38, a former model, and her husband used to drink and dance under the stars, by the sea, all night long.

“We used to live it up in Mykonos, the way everybody wants to,” Mr Beltrami said. “We partied as much as possible, as much as our bodies allowed us to do.”

Two kids later, with the help of the nannies, they still manage to go out alone at least half their nights in Mykonos. “Some nights, we will meet friends or try the new trendy restaurants or clubs,” he said. “When we are out alone, we try to feel a little younger.”

These nanny agencies have enjoyed a boom in business as travel restrictions lift and parents who were home with their children nonstop during the early pandemic are eager for a summer break.

“Business is up 15 per cent,” said Ms Fani Kotoula, who owns the Beltramis’ preferred agency, Mykonos Best Nannies. “This summer is extremely busy, and many want overnight nannies so they can go to dinner and clubbing.”

She said demand was so high that some people book up to a year in advance. “I had one client who just booked a nanny for the baby that is still in her belly,” she said.