Rap for change

Indigenous rap group Bro MC's (above) pose at a promotional photo shoot in Rio de Janeiro. Mixing feather headdresses and face paint with trendy jeans and kicks, the rappers blend their traditional culture with hip-hop style to draw attention to the harsh reality of life for indigenous Brazilians.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Traditional markings are made on the face of group member Kelvin Peixoto (above), one of the four co-founders. Formed in 2009 by two sets of brothers - Clermerson Batista (in yellow) and Bruno Veron (in red) as well as Kelvin (in white) and Charles Peixoto (in brown) - the rappers live in the Mato Grosso do Sol state and are recognised as the first indigenous rap group in Brazil, a country whose 900,000 native inhabitants have endured a history of mistreatment and violence.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Topics: 