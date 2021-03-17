Ramp it up

Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves (above) at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders, judges participants' skills based on criteria such as level of difficulty and style. While many participants and eventgoers are male, Egyptian female skateboarder Nour Mohamed (above) is also part of the crowd.

PHOTO: REUTERS