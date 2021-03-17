Ramp it up

Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves (top and left) at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders,
Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves (above) at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders, judges participants' skills based on criteria such as level of difficulty and style. While many participants and eventgoers are male, Egyptian female skateboarder Nour Mohamed is also part of the crowd.PHOTO: REUTERS
Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves (top and left) at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders,
Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves (above) at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders, judges participants' skills based on criteria such as level of difficulty and style. While many participants and eventgoers are male, Egyptian female skateboarder Nour Mohamed (above) is also part of the crowd.PHOTO: REUTERS
Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves (top and left) at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders,
Skateboarding aficionados show off their moves at the Red Bull Mind The Gap event held at Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The competition, which is limited to about 40 skateboarders, judges participants' skills based on criteria such as level of difficulty and style. While many participants and eventgoers are male, Egyptian female skateboarder Nour Mohamed (above) is also part of the crowd.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 17, 2021, with the headline 'Ramp it up'. Subscribe
Topics: 