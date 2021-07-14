Raising the skates

Guns, in-line skates and gender equality go hand in hand when it comes to counterterrorism surveillance and community policing in Karachi, Pakistan. A 20-member unit, which first appeared in public in December, has been trained to conduct its work wearing skates and comprises an equal number of male and female officers. Both facts are rarities in this city of at least 15 million, where the roads are crumbling and nearly every institution is male-dominated.

Officers on skates typically work in tandem with those in patrol cars and they have been trained to jump and climb stairs in "areas that don't have the best roads or infrastructure". Sindh Special Security Unit police commando Mudassir Ali said: "We can even hold onto a car at 120kmh."

The deputy inspector-general said the unit has another purpose beyond crime fighting: empowering women. Many of its 10 female officers are from impoverished rural areas of the Sindh province, he added, and the unit is a "merit-based" outfit created in part to combat entrenched sexism.

Officer Syeda Aiman said she suffered minor injuries during training sessions. But after about two weeks, she was weaving through crowds at cricket stadiums and other public places. "Our training is quite good," she said. "When we skate, we're in control and we keep a strong grip on our weapons."

Critics have called the move a gimmick, reported The New York Times. To some degree, the unit that is part of the Sindh Police force is a response to a public relations crisis. Police departments in Pakistan are among the country's "most widely feared, complained against and least trusted government institutions", advocacy group Human Rights Watch said in a 2016 report. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who rose to power in 2018, had promised police reform. The force's deputy inspector-general Maqsood Ahmed said the skating unit was designed in part to address criticism that Karachi police officers did not know how to interact with civilians. The sight of officers on skates, he added, has helped to "lighten the mood" in places where they patrol.