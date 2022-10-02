Rain or shine, it's party time as pop stars thrill fans

A little rain never stopped the party as the entertainment continued on Saturday, the second day of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

Under umbrellas, ponchos or just a cap, guests were determined to have a good time off track.

By the late afternoon, the F1 village was already abuzz with activity, with guests buying drinks and merchandise and getting complimentary temporary tattoos.

When the skies opened and it began to pour at around 4pm, some guests ducked into sheltered areas while others braved the rain.

The showers failed to dampen Ms Jessica Mai's spirits - she was well prepared with her raincoat.

The 21-year-old Australian university student, who lives in Sydney, is here on a week-long trip with a friend specially to attend the Singapore Grand Prix, and they caught performances by American girl group TLC, American pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas and Irish pop vocal group Westlife.

Behind fogged spectacles, Ms Mai said: "It is my first Grand Prix, so I have no expectations. Even in the rain, I think we can still have fun."

Besides catching the music acts, she was also looking out for her favourite racer, German driver Sebastian Vettel.

"Who knows, maybe I might catch a glimpse of him today," she said.

Her friend, Ms Emily Chan, 21, was particularly excited to watch the Black Eyed Peas. "Their song Meet Me Halfway is a catchy jam I used to listen to as a kid, and I really want to see it performed live. Rain or not, the party will go on," she said.

Although TLC's performance, scheduled for 5.20pm, was delayed by more than half an hour, fans waited patiently in the rain and entertained themselves by singing along to pre-recorded tracks.

Just as it stopped pouring at 6.05pm, the group took to the Wharf Stage for a 45-minute set, opening with the energetic Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg, and later performing their hits No Scrubs and Waterfalls.

In the evening, English rock band Suede performed on the same stage.

As night fell and the crowds thickened, movement slowed to a snail's pace in some areas; certain walkways got congested and guests traipsed around muddy areas.

Over at the Padang Stage, the Black Eyed Peas opened their first set at the Singapore Grand Prix at 7.35pm with the party anthem Let's Get It Started.

One of their members, singer-rapper will.i.am, said: "Singapore, man, you guys have a beautiful country - beautiful people, cool vibes. Are you guys having fun at F1?"

Judging from the crowd's cheers, they were. By the time their set ended at 8.45pm, the Black Eyed Peas had got the audience jumping along, regardless of how muddy their shoes were.

After the end of the qualifying race at 10pm, many of the race fans rushed over to the Padang to watch the closing set by Westlife.

The Irish quartet, comprising Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nick Byrne, started their performance at 10.25pm.

It was a triumphant return for the group, who last played here at the National Stadium in 2019.

The quartet regaled the crowd with their hits dating back to the late 1990s.

"This is the biggest gig we've played," Egan said, before launching into one of their biggest songs, Swear It Again.

Among those watching Westlife was Ms Xenia Lin, a 26-year-old engineer from Taiwan who was dressed in a red Ferrari top.

"I love both Westlife and F1, so it's double the reason to come to Singapore."