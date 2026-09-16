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Raffles Hotel ranks 17th in fourth edition of The 50 Best Hotels

It is the only Singapore hotel to rank within the top 50.

SINGAPORE – Raffles Singapore has been named 17th in the 2026 edition of The 50 Best Hotels list, and is the only Singapore hotel to rank within the top 50.

The 139-year-old Raffles Hotel, which was gazetted as a national monument in 1987 in its centenary year, previously placed 5th in the 2025 edition of the list.

The 115-keys heritage hotel opened its doors on Dec 1, 1887, and it is widely considered the oldest historic hotel still operating in Singapore.

The 50 Best Hotels list, formerly The World’s 50 Best Hotels , is now in its fourth showing after its inaugural edition in 2023. It is produced by British media company William Reed, which also compiles similar lists of restaurants, bars and vineyards under its banner of The 50.

The list is compiled by votes from The 50 Best Hotels Academy, comprising more than 800 anonymous voters – travel journalists, hoteliers and seasoned luxury travellers – led by a group of 13 academy chairs.

Rosewood Hong Kong topped the 2026 list, with Thailand’s Capella Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River taking the second and third spots respectively.

Capella Singapore, a luxury resort hotel in Sentosa, ranked 97th on the list.

These are the properties that made it to The Best Hotels 2026 list:

1. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong

2. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

4. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

5. Passalacqua, Lake Como

6. Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo

7. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing

8. Upper House Hong Kong, Hong Kong

9. Chable Yucatan, Chochola

10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Bangkok

11. Aman Tokyo, Tokyo

12. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence

13. Claridge’s, London

14. Hotel de Crillon, Paris

15. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

16. Capella Sydney, Sydney

17. Raffles Singapore, Singapore

18. Casa Maria Luigia, Modena

19. Le Bristol, Paris

20. Cheval Blanc Paris, Paris

21. Desa Potato Head, Bali

22. San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara

23. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit

24. Bulgari Tokyo, Tokyo

25. Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Los Cabos

26. Royal Mansour, Marrakech

27. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens

28. Raffles London at The OWO, London

29. Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro

30. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

31. The Peninsula Istanbul, Istanbul

32. Bvlgari Roma, Rome

33. Patina Osaka, Osaka

34. Mount Nelson, Cape Town

35. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island

36. Badrutt’s Palace, St Moritz

37. Park Hyatt Kyoto, Kyoto

38. Hotel du Couvent, Nice

39. Portrait Milano, Milan

40. Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco

41. Plaza Athenee, Paris

42. Hotel Sacher Vienna, Vienna

43. Estelle Manor, Witney

44. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes

45. Amangiri, Canyon Point

46. The Peninsula Hong Kong, Hong Kong

47. Maroma, Riviera Maya

48. Aman Nai Lert, Bangkok

49. The Connaught, London

50. San Domenico Palace, Taormina