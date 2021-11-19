Quality over quantity for Stefanie Sun

In a culture that demands a constant churn of content, the Mandopop queen does not believe in rushing the creative process

Jeffrey Yan
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At a massive industrial space in the far eastern corner of the island, Stefanie Sun, one of Singapore's biggest and most influential musical exports, is dripping in Cartier jewels and decked out in the latest finery from the likes of fashion labels Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu. She is relishing the opportunity to play dress up.

"In my day-to-day life, I like to be as fuss-free as possible, so I have a uniform. I'm pretty much always in a T-shirt. When I was younger, I thought fashion was this empowering, exciting, thrilling thing. I still feel the same, but now, I don't feel the need to own it. That's why I like doing fashion shoots. It's a chance to indulge in the fantasy side of fashion," says Sun, 43, of her relationship with fashion today.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 19, 2021, with the headline 'Quality over quantity for Stefanie Sun'. Subscribe
Topics: 