Quality over quantity for Stefanie Sun

At a massive industrial space in the far eastern corner of the island, Stefanie Sun, one of Singapore's biggest and most influential musical exports, is dripping in Cartier jewels and decked out in the latest finery from the likes of fashion labels Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu. She is relishing the opportunity to play dress up.

"In my day-to-day life, I like to be as fuss-free as possible, so I have a uniform. I'm pretty much always in a T-shirt. When I was younger, I thought fashion was this empowering, exciting, thrilling thing. I still feel the same, but now, I don't feel the need to own it. That's why I like doing fashion shoots. It's a chance to indulge in the fantasy side of fashion," says Sun, 43, of her relationship with fashion today.