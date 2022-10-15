Pursuing their passions in the pandemic

Procurement expert to rock climbing tour operator, musician to tennis coach – these four individuals jumped into vastly different jobs but they share one goal: to follow their dreams, pandemic or not.
From corporate warrior to climbing travel guide
Most people with a fear of heights avoid high places. Ms Jacquelynne Tan, on the other hand, started rock climbing in 2000 to overcome her phobia.
“I took it as a challenge. The more you’re scared of it, the more you want to do it,” says Ms Tan, who has a degree in computer science and has been sporty all her life.
That gung-ho attitude perfectly describes the former procurement expert, who spent 16 years working overseas in senior management roles for companies such as Pepsico, Unilever and Mars. Prior to that, she worked in international business development at the Economic Development Board and Ministry of Trade and Industry.
From 53A lead guitarist to full-time tennis coach and Tibetan bowl sound therapist
Alvin Khoo first picked up a tennis racket when he was nine. He learnt to play the guitar at age 12. For 15 years, he married his twin passions as co-founder and lead guitarist of popular home-grown band 53A and as a part-time tennis coaching professional.
“I can’t even tell you whether I love tennis or music more,” he says.
When the pandemic shut down the entertainment industry, he traded beats for balls as tennis was one of the few sports allowed after the circuit breaker.
From data science expert to aquarium marketplace co-founder
Mr Shi Qing Poh, 37, points to a disused built-in fish tank in the corridor of his condominium in the east. He spent a couple of thousand dollars trying to turn it into a display feature, but all he got out of it was water that leaked from the external filter into his bedrooms.
“I’ve encountered a lot of aquarium nightmares like that,” says the aquarist, who reared turtles and a variety of ornamental fish in his youth, not always successfully. Like many other beginners, he would buy pretty fish, only to have them die after a short while.
When more people started keeping aquariums during the pandemic because they were stuck at home, Mr Poh realised this was a business opportunity. The data scientist felt there was a need for an online marketplace that not only sold fishes but also educated buyers about the species they were interested in and provided a platform for social interaction.
From teacher to sustainable food start-up co-founder
Ms Suzanna Farid Tang, 29, quit her comfortable job as a primary school teacher at the height of the pandemic to launch a sustainable-food impact ground-up initiative called Urban Origins.
The timing in January 2021 was far from ideal. Finances were tight as her 38-year-old husband, who declined to be named, had suffered a drastic pay cut in his aviation job. Their son, Utama, was just one year old.
“But I was thinking, if not now, then when,” says Ms Tang, who had a second child, Udaya, in September last year. Urban Origins was incorporated as a company in June that year.