Pursuing their passions in the pandemic

Most people with a fear of heights avoid high places. Ms Jacquelynne Tan, on the other hand, started rock climbing in 2000 to overcome her phobia.

“I took it as a challenge. The more you’re scared of it, the more you want to do it,” says Ms Tan, who has a degree in computer science and has been sporty all her life.

That gung-ho attitude perfectly describes the former procurement expert, who spent 16 years working overseas in senior management roles for companies such as Pepsico, Unilever and Mars. Prior to that, she worked in international business development at the Economic Development Board and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

READ MORE HERE

From 53A lead guitarist to full-time tennis coach and Tibetan bowl sound therapist