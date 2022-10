Ms Suzanna Farid Tang, 29, quit her comfortable job as a primary school teacher at the height of the pandemic to launch a sustainable-food impact ground-up initiative called Urban Origins.

The timing in January 2021 was far from ideal. Finances were tight as her 38-year-old husband, who declined to be named, had suffered a drastic pay cut in his aviation job. Their son, Utama, was just one year old.