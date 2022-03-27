Purr-fect time to retire

Neko No Niwa, Singapore's first and oldest cat cafe, is closing its doors for the last time on May 1.
While this is partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic slowdown, its owner also made the call to give its 10 cats a happy retirement.
