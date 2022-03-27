Purr-fect time to retire

Singapore's first cat cafe Neko No Niwa will call it a day on May 1, after which its 10 cats will be retired and taken home by staff

Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Neko No Niwa, Singapore's first and oldest cat cafe, is closing its doors for the last time on May 1.

While this is partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic slowdown, its owner also made the call to give its 10 cats a happy retirement.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 27, 2022, with the headline Purr-fect time to retire. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top