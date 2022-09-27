Protein-packed meal ideas for those on a plant-based diet

The different types of dhals (lentils). Lentils are a source of protein for those on plant-based diets. PHOTO: TABLA FILE
Akshita Nanda
Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Plant-based whole foods such as beans, peas, lentils, nuts and seeds contain proteins that are considered of low biological value. This is because proteins from these foods do not contain all the nine essential amino acids the human body cannot make itself.

Registered dietitian Tee Kai Xuan says: “If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, you will need to eat a variety of different sources of protein to make sure you have included all important amino acids in your diet. Soya products such as tofu, soya milk and tempeh are some of the few exceptions of a complete plant-based protein.” 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top