Prospering in the pandemic

Beauty: Home-grown chain targets the big boys

Many students use vacation jobs to earn pocket money.

Classmates Ben Lin and Eugene Tay, though, parlayed their holiday job peddling fragrances in a mall into a multi-million-dollar beauty business that seems to be pandemic-proof.

Despite having to close their four Novela stores during the circuit breaker, the co-founders accelerated plans to move the business online.

In less than four weeks, Mr Lin, 35, and Mr Tay, 31, launched an e-commerce website in May last year.

Their move to Kaola, a cross-border digital shopping platform owned by the Alibaba Group, in January last year also proved fortuitous.

Novela achieved more than 10 million yuan (S$2 million) in sales from that source alone, about half of which was achieved on the wildly popular shopping day known as Double Eleven Singles' Day on Nov 11. It is looking to double that figure this year.

Its sales in China bumped up its total revenue last year to $18 million, which pipped 2019's $13 million, and its staff numbers rose 18 per cent to 138. Novela is part of their Henatenn Holdings beauty distribution and export group, which recorded revenue of $130 million last year, up from $100 million pre-Covid-19.

Their company's performance mirrors the robustness of the beauty industry, which is worth more than US$500 billion (S$673 billion) a year globally, according to a McKinsey consultancy report, How Covid-19 Is Changing The World Of Beauty.

Published in May last year, the report noted: "Consumers across the globe are showing by their actions that they still find comfort in the simple pleasures of a 'self-care Sunday' or a swipe of lipstick before a Zoom meeting."

Mr Lin and Mr Tay met in 2008 while studying business information technology in Temasek Polytechnic.

They were intrigued enough by their vacation stint to dabble in product distribution, and ran a fragrance pushcart in their school. Mr Lin had also become excited after seeing the huge demand for beauty in China during an internship in Shanghai.

"At that time, we were just having fun. We didn't really treat it as a business," he says.

After graduating, they decided to plunge into entrepreneurship by incorporating a beauty distribution business, working every day of the week from a 300 sq ft space borrowed from Mr Tay's mother, who ran a corporate gift firm.

In 2013, having built up their network and accumulated some reserves, they ventured into the retail beauty scene, which is dominated by foreign names such as Watsons, Guardian and Sephora.

Their optimism was fuelled by the observation that Hong Kong, a city-state like Singapore with a similar population, has several home-grown beauty store brands like Sasa, while there were none here.

They chose the name Novela, which means "novel" in Spanish, with a quill as their logo to reflect their belief that beauty is more than just looking pretty and includes intelligence and elegance, Mr Lin says.

However, their first store at Suntec City was a costly education in the business-to-consumer segment, netting a loss of close to $500,000 over its three-year lease.

Their move to outlet mall IMM in Jurong better suited the brand's positioning as a premium beauty retailer - between the mass-market and luxury beauty segments - and attracted the attention of mainland Chinese tourists shopping there.

"We started to engage China consumers using our WeChat marketing tools, which none of the (other) companies used during that time," Mr Tay says, adding that they also reached out to mainland Chinese working or studying here.

Collectively, this group formed the "first wave of members".

As a new player, it wanted to avoid direct competition with beauty giant Sephora and department stores with established beauty halls like Tangs and the former Robinsons. So, Novela took a decidedly different approach.

Besides choosing WeChat over Facebook or Instagram, it set up stores in neighbourhood malls like Northpoint City and SingPost Centre rather than Orchard Road, as these yielded better return on investment. Novela carries more than 100 brands, including up to 15 exclusive ones.

A key to its success is its membership-only model, much like how American supermarket chain Costco operates in comparison with its rival, Walmart, says Mr Lin.

Novela has some 150,000 members locally, and an additional but fast-growing 150,000 members in China after one year there.

"With 99 per cent registration, we are able to trace back 99 per cent of transactions and customer profiles. So, with all this data in our hands, we are able to do second-time marketing, third-time marketing," he says.

Mr Tay says their data showed customers have put on less make-up since Covid-19 because they have had to wear masks, so sales of cosmetics dropped "by more than half".

However, as Novela focuses more on skincare products, it saw a rise of 30 to 40 per cent in this category.

Items made for sensitive skin are a huge segment, he says, because of maskne (mask-induced acne) and other skin conditions brought on by prolonged mask-wearing.

Novela is not content with just four stores, however. It will open a fifth in Velocity@Novena Square in May. Mr Tay reckons that a target of 15 outlets in two to three years is realistic as "the potential is not maxed out".

Market leader Sephora, in comparison, has 12 stores islandwide.

The two co-founders are aiming to fly the Singapore beauty flag regionally once the pandemic subsides. On their shortlist are countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. "For our brand to go overseas, we need to have a strong name. This is why we want to focus on Singapore first," Mr Tay says.

Eleven years after starting their business for fun - a word Mr Lin keeps using during the interview - one cannot help but wonder: Does being in the highly competitive beauty industry still spark joy?

"It's still fun," says Mr Lin.

Mr Tay quips: "Now it's fun with stress."

Home Interiors: When every window is an opportunity



Durablinds’ managing director Ong Shu Hwai steered the company through stormy times last year when its foreign workers were shut in the dormitories and its fabric supply was disrupted because of the pandemic. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



When Ms Ong Shu Hwai, 45, is on the road, she does not just see buildings around her. She sees possibilities.

"Drive down the highway, take a look at the buildings to the left and to the right and spot all the balconies. Those are the potentials," says the managing director of local home expansion specialist Durablinds.

It is the exclusive distributor of Glass Curtains, which are tempered retractable glass panels, and Ziptrak, a track-guided blind system.

Both can be used for semi-outdoor areas such as balconies and patios to protect them from the elements and increase space in the home. More than 7,000 homes in Singapore and Malaysia have installed the company's products.

Her optimism is not unfounded. Durablinds recorded a 17 per cent increase in sales last year, despite having no revenue for about three months because of the circuit breaker and dormitory lockdowns.

When its foreign workers were still stuck in their dormitories, the handful of staff who were allowed to work in phase two of the reopening of Singapore's economy had to step up and learn about the fabrication processes while being supervised via video calls.

Her firm has almost 40 staff locally and another 16 in its Malaysia office.

At the same time, the pandemic also affected the firm's supply of fabric, which meant "no room for errors. Every blind has to be created correctly", she recalls.

When its workers were released from the dormitories, "the orders we had to fulfil on a weekly basis tripled" as home owners scrambled to resume renovations. "Those were very stressful and challenging times," she says.

While running a business has its ups and downs, she says the pandemic brought on a new level of uncertainty.

"With Covid-19, the challenges come very rapidly. You never know what can happen next. And there's no way for you to know that the decision you make today is going to stand next week or next month."

Besides firefighting on the production side, her team also had to deal with managing staff anxiety and the emotions of foreign workers in quarantine, while figuring out how to apply for government grants for which they were eligible.

Her motto: "Break it down to baby steps. Solve one problem at a time."

Ms Ong is no stranger to adversity, having been the victim of alleged harassment by a former business partner.

She spent about five months having "sleepless nights" and feeling "very unsafe", claiming he and his team tried to intimidate her into giving up her share of her previous company, which had successfully launched the Glass Curtains distributorship in 2013.

She eventually sued the company to close it down, as it was a 50-50 partnership and she was unable to continue operating without her partner's consent. It was a painful experience which cost her some $100,000 in legal and other expenses.

But she believed in the product so much that she started anew with Durablinds in 2017, which she runs with her husband Kelvin Ng, 41.

As a former interior designer, Ms Ong speaks passionately about the unused potential of balconies.

"I wanted to find a solution to a nagging problem that my customers faced, which was not having enough space (inside) and having big balcony spaces that haven't been utilised," she says, arguing that a typical balcony size of 200 sq ft theoretically represents $200,000 worth of property value in a home that costs $1,000 per square foot.

In striving to always be "a cut above the rest", Durablinds even rolled out new products last year, including a Ziptrak fabric it created that repels rain and muffles sound while allowing light to filter in, as well as bidirectional motors that pair with owners' phones so they can monitor if they are open or closed.

She believes these product improvements will drive demand this year as well.

Even as she brews new innovations, she has learnt the value of work-life balance.

Ms Ong, who used to pull 80-hour work weeks because "work doesn't feel like work for me", changed her perspective after her son, Marcus, was born six years ago.

"Ever since I had Marcus, I've learnt to put a hard stop on the time at work. And lo and behold, we ended up doing better," she says.

Media Tech Start-up: From busking to doubling firm's revenue



Mr Ender Jiang, founder of Hiverlab, with the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. With the pandemic accelerating digital transformation, the firm is focused on creating innovative immersive technology products that are readily accessible to users. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Imagine you had about $800 left in your start-up's account and pay day was coming up for the staff.

Faced with this stark truth in August 2018, Mr Ender Jiang did what no one expected - he started busking at Hougang MRT station near his home.

The founder of media technology start-up Hiverlab is quick to add that, at the time, money from a project was on the way and he did have some savings.

"But I still wanted to challenge myself and see how much I could push myself to respond to such a scenario," he says.

He took himself off the company payroll and busked with his harmonica twice a week for about a month, taking in "dozens of dollars every day", which boosted his morale. At the time, his company had three full-timers, including himself, and four interns.

"It's not about the result, it's also about the process," he says of the experience. "Since I'm very confident in having this resolve, I believe that any future challenge won't be an issue for me as well."

It looks like Mr Jiang, 37, will not have much time for busking for the time being, as Hiverlab is projecting to double its revenue when its financial year ends in July.

Its staff numbers have more than doubled from about 10 pre-Covid-19 to 28 now, and the company is expanding into another unit at its Toa Payoh headquarters. It has also gone regional, opening an office in Vietnam last year. Branches in India and Indonesia are in the works.

Hiverlab's products help businesses transform digitally using immersive technologies such as virtual reality (where users enter virtual environments) and augmented reality (where digital content is superimposed on the real world, like in the Pokemon Go app).

It has been a hard slog for Mr Jiang, a permanent resident originally from Tianjin, China. He came to Singapore in 2009 to work in a creative agency and set up Hiverlab five years later.

For the first three years or so, "the industry didn't really exist", he says. "People were also questioning whether there was any value in this technology."

Still, his team never lost faith and gradually built an impressive portfolio of big-name clients across 14 industries as diverse as banking and retail, as well as culture and religion. Its efforts have also been recognised by tech giants, and it has been accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program and Facebook's Independent Software Vendor Program for Oculus, a virtual reality platform.

As the pandemic disrupted normal routines and accelerated digital transformation across all aspects of life, it also changed his company's direction as he "realised the importance and urgency of making technology very accessible to the user".

"Before Covid-19, people saw a lot of entertainment-driven movement in immersive tech. But during Covid-19, we felt we needed to help industries build valuable applications for business operations, communications and training," he says.

With these needs in mind, Hiverlab launched three products last year.

RealityCast allows users to create augmented-reality webinars; CloudExpo helps them build experiences online, such as a virtual showroom for products; and TheHub is a remote collaboration tool for workplaces that uses immersive technology. These offerings have been well received, with several multinational companies signing multi-year contracts, he says.

One of its notable projects last year was creating a personalised experience for the Singapore Management University's graduation ceremony, where graduates created avatars by uploading selfies and watched themselves "go onstage" to receive their certificates, among other immersive experiences.

More exciting innovations are on the cards, including one in the logistics industry that uses data "to help the business to grow, maintain and even expand, so (it) becomes an essential part of the business. So this is something we feel is really a great achievement".

Certainly, Hiverlab seems well placed to play a bigger role in the immersive technology sector, which is projected to have a market value of US$209.2 billion (S$280 billion) by next year, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Even as he races to help companies transform digitally, Mr Jiang revels in finding new uses for technology in his personal life. He built a Covid-19 map of Singapore as a data visualisation project to share with friends last year.

Fatherhood has also spurred him to learn along with his children, from shooting a 3D documentary chronicling the development milestones of his sons, aged five and one, to designing a machine learning platform that encourages his elder son Edision to write Chinese characters correctly.

"I feel I'm growing my skills and, meanwhile, he's also growing his cognitive capability, so it is really a multi-beneficial journey," says Mr Jiang, who is married to a post-doctoral research fellow at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

"All these things I learnt are being applied to how we operate a company. So it's really a great benefit. I didn't feel any stress, I didn't feel any challenge because it's a fun part of my life."