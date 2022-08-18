5 programmes to check out

The Singapore Night Festival is taking revenge programming to heart with more than 55 live events after two years of no shows. The Straits Times highlights some of the most promising experiences to check out.

HEAT OF THE NIGHT

Gather a group of friends and challenge yourself with this self-guided Amazing Race-style jaunt around the district, which is organised by the National Library Board and Indie Tours. You will need to solve clues at various locations and participate in interactive activities. Complete the puzzles and you could win a grand prize at the end of the evening.

Where: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road When: Tomorrow, Saturday and Aug 26 and 27, 7.30pm to midnight Admission: $10 a person and $50 for six people

DISCOLOO CENTRE

Groove like it is the 1970s with this site-responsive performance by contemporary dance troupe P7:1SMA. Participants in this silent disco will move through the Housing Board blocks that make up Waterloo Centre as the performance explores the city's nightlife history and issues of urban displacement.

Where: Waterloo Centre, 261 Waterloo Street When: Tomorrow, Saturday and Aug 26 and 27, 8 and 9.30pm Admission: $5 from Klook

BBBOOZE O'CLOCK POWERED BY SUI GIN

Go on a boozy pub crawl to five different bars in the district. Each coupon will entitle you to a bespoke cocktail at participating outlets, which range from a speakeasy concept to an Instagram-friendly watering hole.

Where: Bras Basah-Bugis precinct When: Tomorrow to Aug 27, 7.30pm to midnight Admission: $90 a person (includes five drink coupons)

SG NIGHT FEST FOOD TOUR

Eat your way through the Bras Basah precinct with this food tour by Let's Go Tour. The tour will highlight the heritage of local dishes at foodie haunts such as Albert Food Centre. Choose from a dine-in option on Fridays or a picnic alternative on Saturdays.

When: Tomorrow and Aug 26, dine-in from 6 to 8.30pm; Saturday and Aug 26, picnic from 6 to 8pm Admission: $50 a person for dine-in, $35 a person for picnic

EXPLORE SG NIGHT FEST WITH TRISHAW UNCLE

Older Singaporeans will remember taking this once common form of transport, but trishaws now ferry tourists around instead. You can play tourist in your own country by hopping on this tour. The price of $40 for two is a bargain as the tours are usually $49 a person.

Where: Bras Basah-Bugis precinct When: Tomorrow, Saturday and Aug 26 and 27, 8 to 10pm, tours at 30-minute intervals Admission: $40 for two people