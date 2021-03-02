Prince Harry worried Princess Diana history would repeat itself

LOS ANGELES • Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties, told American interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday.

The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air next Sunday.

It is the first television interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their home in California last year.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Prince Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana.

She was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Prince Harry, 36, was seated next to Markle, 39, and holding her hand. The couple announced last month that they are expecting their second child.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," Prince Harry said.

"Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago.

"It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," Prince Harry added.

In the clips, Winfrey said that no subject was off limits.

At one point, she told the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here", including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable".

Before the couple moved to California, they had complained about the British tabloids' treatment of Markle, whose father is white and mother is African-American, some of which they said amounted to bullying or racism.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would not be returning to their lives as working members of the royal family.

REUTERS