Precious in pink

A worker harvesting roses in a field by the city of Kalaat M'Gouna in Morocco's central Tinghir Province in the Atlas Mountains. The heady aroma of the Rosa Damascena, a variety introduced in the days of the caravan trade, perfumes hedges and fields irrigated by two wadis between the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara Desert. It is, however, a gruelling task. The harvest begins at dawn and it takes workers about six hours - before the sunshine damages the shocking pink petals - to fill the bags the women carry on their heads to the weighing stations. They earn about US$1 (S$1.30) for about 3kg of flowers, which are eventually distilled into precious oil costing $18,000 a kilogram. A kilogram of essential oils requires between four and five tons of flowers.