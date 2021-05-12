Precious in pink

A worker harvesting roses in a field by the city of Kalaat M'Gouna in Morocco's central Tinghir Province in the Atlas Mountains. The heady aroma of the Rosa Damascena, a variety introduced in the days of the caravan trade, perfumes hedges and fields irrigated by two wadis between the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara Desert. It is, however, a gruelling task. The harvest begins at dawn and it takes workers about six hours - before the sunshine damages the shocking pink petals - to fill the bags the women carry on their heads to the weighing stations. They earn about US$1 (S$1.30) for about 3kg of flowers, which are eventually distilled into precious oil costing $18,000 a kilogram. A kilogram of essential oils requires between four and five tons of flowers.
Everything revolves around the roses here, from the names of hotels to cosmetics sold in stores to petals being used in homes. Distilleries (above) in the area use the blooms to make rose water, essential oils as well as soaps. Moroccan rose exports are currently restricted mostly to rose water and dried flowers, while essential oils account for only about 50kg of annual exports.
