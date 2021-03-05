Prayer and worship

During the festival, priests dip an idol of Madhav Narayan in the river (far left) while devotees practise for worship (left). Some devotees fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. Unmarried women also fast to attract a su
Nepalese Hindu devotees prepare to take a mass holy bath during the recent Madhav Narayan festival at Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. The festival is a month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to god Shiva and goddess Swasthani.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
During the festival, priests dip an idol of Madhav Narayan in the river (far left) while devotees practise for worship (left). Some devotees fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. Unmarried women also fast to attract a su
During the festival, priests dip an idol of Madhav Narayan in the river (above) while devotees practise for worship. Some devotees fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. Unmarried women also fast to attract a suitable husband while those married pray for the longevity of their spouses. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
During the festival, priests dip an idol of Madhav Narayan in the river (far left) while devotees practise for worship (left). Some devotees fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. Unmarried women also fast to attract a su
During the festival, priests dip an idol of Madhav Narayan in the river while devotees practise for worship (above). Some devotees fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. Unmarried women also fast to attract a suitable husband while those married pray for the longevity of their spouses. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 05, 2021, with the headline 'Prayer and worship'. Subscribe
Topics: 