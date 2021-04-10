Pottery heritage

Palestinian pottery workers form (right) and arrange (above) earthenware vases at a traditional pottery factory in the West Bank city of Hebron. Pottery is an ancient handicraft in the region and an industry in Hebron for many years. It is the main i
Palestinian pottery workers form and arrange (above) earthenware vases at a traditional pottery factory in the West Bank city of Hebron. Pottery is an ancient handicraft in the region and an industry in Hebron for many years. It is the main income for many Palestinian families, but as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year, output has been reduced by almost two-thirds.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian pottery workers form (above) and arrange earthenware vases at a traditional pottery factory in the West Bank city of Hebron. Pottery is an ancient handicraft in the region and an industry in Hebron for many years. It is the main income fo
Palestinian pottery workers form (above) and arrange earthenware vases at a traditional pottery factory in the West Bank city of Hebron. Pottery is an ancient handicraft in the region and an industry in Hebron for many years. It is the main income for many Palestinian families, but as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year, output has been reduced by almost two-thirds.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian pottery workers form (right) and arrange (above) earthenware vases at a traditional pottery factory in the West Bank city of Hebron. Pottery is an ancient handicraft in the region and an industry in Hebron for many years. It is the main i
Old tyres (above) are sometimes used to fuel the oven for burning the earthenware vases.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian pottery workers form (right) and arrange (above) earthenware vases at a traditional pottery factory in the West Bank city of Hebron. Pottery is an ancient handicraft in the region and an industry in Hebron for many years. It is the main i
Old tyres are sometimes used to fuel the oven for burning the earthenware vases (above).PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Pottery heritage'. Subscribe
Topics: 