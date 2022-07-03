Postgraduate studies 2: brought to you by our partners

Levelling up her career

Completing a diploma, then a degree and an MBA at MDIS paved the way for public servant Lynn Lim to take on leadership roles

Ms Lynn Lim knows for a fact that with continuous upskilling and education, more doors will open for her at work. She joined the workforce in 1994 and continued studying part-time for at least seven years at different points in her career to attain higher qualifications.

Her first job after sitting the O levels was in customer service at SATS, Changi Airport’s chief ground handler for airfreight.

“I was comfortable in my job but I realised higher education could offer better career prospects,” she says.

Ms Lim decided on the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) after hearing positive feedback from her cousin. She enrolled in a part-time diploma in marketing management, and then pursued an honours degree in business and management studies. With her new qualifications and skills, she moved across sectors, from airport operations to new sectors such as gaming and healthcare.

In 2013, she joined the People’s Association as a constituency manager. Having taken her diploma and degree programmes at MDIS, the school was naturally her first choice for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.

In 2019, the People’s Association offered Ms Lim a step-up scholarship, which partially funded her part-time MBA programme in business administration at MDIS. The MBA is awarded by the University of Sunderland, UK.

Under the MBA, Ms Lim learnt theories such as Hofstede’s cultural dimensions and picked up practical knowledge that is directly applicable to her work.

For instance, she once used the concepts taught in her project management module to come up with a responsibility chart for a community project, mapping out different areas of responsibility such as logistics and publicity.

After completing her MBA in December 2020, Ms Lim applied successfully for a new role as head of grassroots procurement at the People’s Association.

She finds that having an MBA has boosted her confidence and helped her hone leadership skills.

“Beyond the hard skills, I built strong friendships with my fellow classmates, learnt to never give up, and better understand how I want to approach my career today.”

Making the switch to counselling

A master’s in guidance and counselling enabled Ms Qi Zhai-McCartney to become a qualified counsellor

When grief strikes, it can change the course of a person’s life in unexpected ways.

For Ms Qi Zhai-McCartney, it made her quit a nearly two-decade-long career in the finance industry to become a counsellor. She was working as an Asian equities sales associate when her father died in 2008.

“Back then, I did not know how to process my feelings. My experience made me see that most people also face similar problems,” she says.

This ignited an interest in counselling. In 2010, Ms Zhai-McCartney enrolled in a Master of Counselling in New York, but could not complete the programme due to work commitments.

Over the next 12 years, her career would take her from Singapore to China to the United States, and back again. Yet, she never forgot her dream of becoming a counsellor.

In 2020, when she was back in Singapore working at a global asset management company, she decided to make a mid-career switch.

She did thorough research on universities offering Master of Counselling programmes in Singapore, and found James Cook University's (JCU) Master of Guidance and Counselling (MGC) part-time programme to be rigorous and flexible for working professionals with families.

JCU’s MGC is designed to meet the developmental needs of individuals wishing to enter the counselling profession, as well as individuals seeking to develop human and interpersonal skills in other professions.

The programme is generally only admissible only to candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree or academic and/or professional attainments relevant to the field of counselling. While Ms Zhai-McCartney did not have “counselling experience” per se, she was admitted to the MGC course and even secured exemptions based on her credits from the previous uncompleted Master of Counselling programme as well as her work experience.

“I am so grateful to the JCU staff for encouraging me to pick up and finish the degree that I started part time 12 years ago,” she says.

New skills to boost her HR journey

The PaCE@NTU FlexiMasters programme offers working adults like Jacqueline Ng the flexibility to learn at her own pace

Mechanical engineering graduate Jacqueline Ng began her career working with machines. Today, she works with people as an assistant human resources (HR) director.

Her first job as a mechanical engineer management trainee at an oil and gas company took her on stints to various departments, one of which was HR.

That was in 2010, two years after she graduated from Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) mechanical and aerospace engineering programme.

Ms Ng’s switch to HR began with on-the-job training, where she learnt about the wide spectrum of HR functions. This made her realise that HR was the “backbone that holds the other business functions together”.

In 2015, she pursued a self-funded postgraduate diploma in funded postgraduate diploma in HR and organisational development and change at the Singapore Human Resources Institute.

In February, she signed up for FlexiMasters courses on HR Thought Leadership (For HR Practitioners) at NTU’s Centre for Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE@NTU).

The HR Thought Leadership specialisation is one of more than 40 specialisations across a wide spectrum of multi-disciplinary areas offered by NTU’s colleges and schools, institutes and centres that are available under the FlexiMasters.

Upon completion of each course, the learner will earn credits that can be stacked towards a FlexiMasters certificate. The learner can also use all credits earned from completed FlexiMasters courses to apply for credit transfer to relevant NTU Masters’ programmes.

“Going the FlexiMasters route is less stressful for working adults like myself. I enjoy the flexibility that is built into the curriculum, and I’m also able to take a breather in between courses to recalibrate myself,” says Ms Ng

