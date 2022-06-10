PopVultures Podcast: Reflections on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

#PopVultures host Jan Lee shares her shock at how the trial's jury was not sequestered during such high-profile proceedings. She shares her experience of watching the trial and people's reactions to it unfolding, as well as the rampant misinformation online she has seen about the case, with fake quotes, false claims and headlines being floated around as fact. She also spotlights why Hollywood had been reluctant to work with Depp even prior to Heard's op-ed.

Highlights (tap/click above):

03:31 First reactions to the trial - why was the jury not sequestered?

09:10 Why the rhetoric used to attack Heard's testimony was harmful to victims of abuse and violence regardless of whether Heard was lying or not

23:13 How easily people online have been swayed by blatant misinformation surrounding the trial

34:00 Our ability to accommodate nuance and grey areas

37:37 How Heard might fare in her career after the trial and whether she might still appear in the Aquaman sequel

39:53 Why Depp's career is in decline and why Hollywood might remain reluctant to work with him even after the defamation trial awarded him a win

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Pax Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Pax Pang

