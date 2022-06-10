#PopVultures Podcast: Reflections on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

On June 1st, the Depp-Heard Trial ended with the verdict ruled that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp, Amber Heard to pay $15 million in damages. PHOTO: POOL
Life Journalist
Updated
Published
56 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

The verdict of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was announced recently. The former couple have been in an ugly legal battle since Heard called herself a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed. Depp sued her for defamation and Heard countersued him. A seven-man jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation but awarded significantly more in damages to Depp in what is considered a win for the 59-year-old actor.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee shares her shock at how the trial's jury was not sequestered during such high-profile proceedings. She shares her experience of watching the trial and people's reactions to it unfolding, as well as the rampant misinformation online she has seen about the case, with fake quotes, false claims and headlines being floated around as fact. She also spotlights why Hollywood had been reluctant to work with Depp even prior to Heard's op-ed. 

Highlights (tap/click above):

03:31 First reactions to the trial - why was the jury not sequestered? 

09:10 Why the rhetoric used to attack Heard's testimony was harmful to victims of abuse and violence regardless of whether Heard was lying or not 

23:13 How easily people online have been swayed by blatant misinformation surrounding the trial

34:00 Our ability to accommodate nuance and grey areas

37:37 How Heard might fare in her career after the trial and whether she might still appear in the Aquaman sequel 

39:53 Why Depp's career is in decline and why Hollywood might remain reluctant to work with him even after the defamation trial awarded him a win 

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Pax Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Pax Pang

Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month: 

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/w6Wt 

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top