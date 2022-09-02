PopVultures Podcast: Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the nuances of stories about minority groups

Synopsis: Twice a month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

In this episode of #PopVultures, Jan Lee talks about the most popular K-drama of late Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the well-received local Channel 8 series Your World In Mine. Both shows feature protagonists who are neurodivergent - Extraordinary Attorney Woo, fronted by actress Park Eun-bin, tells the tale of a rookie lawyer on the autism spectrum while Your World In Mine depicts an adult with an intellectual disability.