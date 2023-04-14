PopVultures Podcast: Star Awards 2023: What went right, wrong, areas to improve

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
The annual Star Awards have come and gone yet again. Mediacorp’s annual glitzy awards show for its Chinese language content and performers wrapped up on April 9. #PopVultures host Jan Lee covered the show, which was reimagined to be a concert this year, and gives her honest opinions on what went down.
From the show’s K-pop inspired opening to a baffling ‘hand dance’ that Felica Chin and Rebecca Lim performed; from Xiang Yun’s repeat wins to the lack of trophies for veterans like Richard Low - Jan breaks down what went right, what went wrong and what she hopes to see in the coming years.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
