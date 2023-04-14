#PopVultures Podcast: Star Awards 2023: What went right, wrong, areas to improve

In this episode, Jan Lee talks about what went right and wrong in this year's Star Awards and what she hopes to see in the coming years.
 PHOTO: MEDIACORP
Jan Lee
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

The annual Star Awards have come and gone yet again. Mediacorp’s annual glitzy awards show for its Chinese language content and performers wrapped up on April 9. #PopVultures host Jan Lee covered the show, which was reimagined to be a concert this year, and gives her honest opinions on what went down.

From the show’s K-pop inspired opening to a baffling ‘hand dance’ that Felica Chin and Rebecca Lim performed; from Xiang Yun’s repeat wins to the lack of trophies for veterans like Richard Low - Jan breaks down what went right, what went wrong and what she hopes to see in the coming years.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month: 

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee’s stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top