PopVultures Podcast: Batgirl cancelled, drama with The Flash's Ezra Miller in DC's Extended Universe

In the background of these cancellations is the disturbing news surrounding The Flash's actor Ezra Miller. While Batgirl may be cancelled, The Flash is still slated for a 2023 release despite its lead - Miller - having multiple legal problems. The 29-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct, harassment, burglary, assault and has even been accused of sexually grooming a teenager.

Jan Lee talks about the behind-the-scenes shake-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery and what the news means for the extended cinematic universe of the DC Comics superheroes.

Highlights (tap/click above):

0:26 What is going on at Warner Bros. Discovery

0:39 The cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt

1:37 The quiet removal of select titles from Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service HBO Max

2:52 The possible rationale behind these decisions

13:42 The troubling implication of films and television shows disappearing from streaming platforms

19:40 The DC extended cinematic universe's new ten-year strategy and why it might not work as well

23:40 All the Ezra Miller drama and how it makes Warner Bros. Discovery look hypocritical

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee and Eden Soh

Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!